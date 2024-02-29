Benin Joins Haiti’S Multinational Support Force

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

NEW YORK / HAITI – Turning to the situation in gang-ravaged Haiti, the UN Spokesperson said Benin is the latest nation to officially confirm its intention to contribute personnel to the new Security Council -mandated multinational support mission in the crisis-stricken Caribbean country.

To date, $10.8 million in contributions have been deposited into the Multinational Security Support Trust Fund to operate the mission, he said.

“We are also encouraged by the pledges of some $78 million in recent days that will go directly to the fund, and we encourage Member States to continue contributing to ensure the successful deployment of the mission,” he said.

The mission will provide security assistance to the government of Haiti in its efforts to protect civilians and address the multiple crises which have left armed gangs holding sway in large parts of the country.

In addition to Benin's contribution of personnel, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarricsaid the UN has received, as of Wednesday, notifications to provide officers from the following governments: The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados and Chad.

Meanwhile, CARICOM heads of government issued a statement on the situation in Haiti following the exchange with Key International Partners.

“CARICOM heads of government, including Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry, met with International Partners of Haiti including, Canada, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Nations in a coordination meeting on the situation in Haiti in the context of the Security Council Resolution 2699. Haiti, as a sister nation of the Community was a key focus of the 46th meeting of the Conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community in Georgetown, Guyana, on 26 February.

The heads of government and the Partners received an update on the situation by the coordinator of the Eminent Persons Group, former prime minister Kenny Anthony. In the course of a frank and in-depth discussion on the situation in Haiti, the CARICOM heads expressed their deep concern over the continued deterioration of the security, humanitarian and political situation and the continued delay in overcoming the political stalemate, which have blocked the possibility of free and fair elections. CARICOM heads underlined the critical and immediate need for a clear political path forward which should be participatory and inclusive.

The CARICOM heads took note of the commitment made by prime minister Ariel Henry to major steps to move the political process forward, including the holding of general elections to restore constitutional government and authority no later than 31 August 2025. To this end, an electoral needs gap assessment team will be dispatched by CARICOM by 31 March 2024, in consultation with the United Nations in line with existing Security Council mandates, with the support of Canada, USA and the OAS. The assessment team will support planning and efforts of the relevant Haitian institutions to be established.

The CARICOM heads and the key Partners recognised the depth of the suffering of the Haitian people. This has been exacerbated by the lack of consensus among the political stakeholders, civil society, the private and religious sectors and the government of Haiti. In this regard, the CARICOM heads called on all concerned to make the necessary concessions to arrive at a resolution of the political impasse. They urged that each Stakeholder must recognize that they will not obtain all that they want, but Haiti must obtain what it needs.

“Against this background, CARICOM will extend an invitation to the stakeholders to participate in a meeting urgently to address and settle the critical political path that is participatory and inclusive.”

Benin joins Haiti's multinational support force