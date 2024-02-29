Hcltech Launches Flexspace 5G To Redefine Digital Workplace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Yoro, US and Noida, India, Feb 29, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, launched FlexSpace 5G, an advanced digital workplace experience-as-a-service that boosts efficiency and security for global businesses.



Powered by Verizon's secure, reliable network and HCLTech's best-in-class hardware partnerships, this offering is a significant upgrade to which supports the entire workplace experience value chain. It enables a smooth transition to a digital workplace for all categories of employees, whether at the desk, remote, on-the-go, or on the frontline.



HCLTech FlexSpace 5G carries unique benefits for businesses.



- It provides â€ ̃Experience-as-a-serviceâ€TM to support end-to-end device life cycle management.

- It extends mobility for enterprise users in the hybrid work model, going beyond Wi-Fi.

- It provides fast and more dependable connectivity, proving advantageous for various sectors, including financial services, technology, life sciences, healthcare, telecom, media and entertainment.

- It assuages data security worries for users working remotely.



â€œWith HCLTech FlexSpace 5G, powered by our strategic partner Verizon Business, we aim to provide our clients with a fluid, hybrid and sustainable future of work that fosters collaboration, productivity and innovation,â€ said Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Workplace Services, HCLTech.



â€œWe continue to make significant investments in our network in order to support solutions such as these, which enable employees to work virtually wherever they need to connect, be that in an airport, a clientâ€TMs office or on the road,â€ said Jonathan Nikols, Head of Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. â€œConnected devices on our network also provide our customers with additional peace of mind due to the enhanced, built-in security inherent to the Verizon network, a significant improvement over public Wi-Fi.â€





About Verizon Communications Inc.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the worldâ€TMs leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customersâ€TM demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2023 totaled $13.1 billion.

