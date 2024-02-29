Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th February 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,679.8 0.7% 8.1% RSISX USD Index 1,651.7 0.7% 8.1%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 18,629.3 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 14.1 # of Traded Companies 70 Traded Shares (mn)/d 24,240 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 3,321 # of Companies (Down) 26 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,717 # of Companies (Not changed) 22 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,937 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM) HTVM 7.470 14.9% 24.5% Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod. AAHP 0.900 12.5% 12.5% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.630 12.5% 34.0% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 22.000 10.0% 84.9% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 2.050 7.3% 29.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.700 -19.5% -17.6% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 -11.1% 0.0% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.990 -8.7% 7.0% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. AMAP 0.690 -6.8% 81.6% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.240 -6.7% -4.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) National Islamic Bank BNAI 6,693.1 5,070.5 35.9% Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 5,144.0 3,897.0 27.6% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1,257.0 952.3 6.7% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,181.3 895.0 6.3% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 641.2 485.7 3.4%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,623 15,394.4 11,662.4 82.6% Industry 725 2,008.7 1,521.8 10.8% Telecom 217 518.8 393.1 2.8% Services 359 263.5 199.6 1.4% Agriculture 270 249.2 188.8 1.3% Hotels&Tourism 96 174.9 132.5 0.9% Insurance 25 19.8 15.0 0.1% Investment 6 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,321 18,629.3 14,113.1 100.0%

A cross transaction occurred on 5.1 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Feb. 26, valued at IQD5.1 bn and corresponding to 2.1% of BMUI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 13.4 bn shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) on Feb. 29, valued at IQD6.7 bn and corresponding to 4.4% of BNAI's capital.

The ISC has approved the request of Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) to have a two-month extension period to add the new shares resulting from the capital increase through a 20% rights issue to reach IQD300.0 bn starting from Feb. 6, 2024.

The ISC has approved the request of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) to have a two-month extension period to add the new shares resulting from the capital increase through a 10% bonus issue to reach IQD1.65 bn starting from Feb. 11, 2024.

The ISC has approved the request of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares resulting from the capital increase through a 100% rights issue to reach IQD3.32 bn starting from Feb. 15, 2024. Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2023 at its headquarters located in Karrada. The company decided in its recent AGM (Oct. 10) to distribute IQD0.02 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.3% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) resumed trading on Feb. 28 after holding its postponed AGM on Feb. 22 in which they discussed and approved renting of Al Modif Restaurant, postponing the rent of Al Sadeer Building, and postponing the investment in Al Amara Land. Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) will resume trading on Mar. 3 after holding its AGM on Feb. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.1528 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD42.360 per share.

