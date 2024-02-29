Iraqi PM Meets Turkish Company Delegation

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received a delegation from the Turkish company Limak , specializing in transportation and construction projects, led by the company's founder, Mr. Nahad Ouzdemir.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the investment and developmental opportunities for the company to contribute to Iraq, particularly in infrastructure, transportation projects, including the Development Road and the Grand Faw Port project, as well as road projects, bridges, and industrial cities.

He reiterated the government's welcoming stance towards companies with high technical and executive expertise, emphasizing that the investment environment in Iraq has become promising, welcoming, and open, especially with ongoing financial, administrative, and banking reforms, and the private sector's readiness for fruitful partnerships with global companies.

(Source: PMO)

