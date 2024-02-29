(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) National Bank of Fujairah wins prestigious Euromoney award







NBF recognised for its contribution to the trade finance sector regionally

29 February 2024: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to announce that it has won the award for Best Domestic Trade Finance Service - UAE in the prestigious 2024 Euromoney Trade Finance Survey.

The award - voted for by NBF trade finance customers - recognises NBF's outstanding contribution to the trade finance sector, and is the latest acknowledgement of NBF as a regional leader in this field, after the bank won multiple awards in 2023.

NBF has deep sector knowledge and an in-depth understanding of trade finance which enables it to service clients across the UAE with customised solutions. With the flexibility and ability to tailor any solutions to best suit customers' requirements, NBF regularly provides its customers with intelligence to keep them abreast of all developments in order to help them thrive in all macroeconomic conditions. The bank is also developing a digital trade finance ecosystem that will enable it to work with an even wider range of business segments than at present.

Industry recognition of NBF's excellence in the UAE banking sector has been growing as the bank's extensive array of solutions continue to meet and exceed customer requirements. The bank most recently won three awards at the MEA Finance Industry Awards in November, including Best Trade Finance Provider.

The annual Euromoney Trade Finance survey provides valuable information on the global trade finance market. The feedback of thousands of users of trade finance services is analysed, and providers ranked across a range of categories at global, regional and national levels.