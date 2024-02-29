Man Injured As Russians Shell Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly man was injured in Russian shelling of the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“The aggressor shelled the Nikopol district with artillery four times. They deployed half a dozen UAVs during the day. The enemy targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 72-year-old resident was wounded. The man will receive treatment at home,” he wrote.
The shelling caused damage to 12 private houses, 5 country houses, several cars, power lines, a gas pipeline, and 9 outbuildings, and destroyed one additional outbuilding.
It was quiet in the other settlements of the region.
As earlier reported, there was no shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region last night.
