PM: Kuwait Creativity Award Shows Gov't Firm Commitment To Backing Youth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said Thursday that the Kuwait Creativity Award demonstrates the government's "unwavering commitment to supporting youth, and encouraging their outstanding creativity in all fields".

In a statement posted by the Center for Government Communication on its "X" account, His Highness the Prime Minister said the award shows that "we believe that Kuwaiti youth with their creativity, determination and passion are the real driving force for brighter future to our country".

Youth creates leadership, and are the source of inspiration, he said, adding that with their achievements and commitment "we can achieve Kuwait's Vision 2035, His Highness the Premier noted.

"Our ultimate goal is to support you (the youth) to fulfill the ambitions and dreams that advance our nation and contribute to the renaissance of our dear Kuwait," he said.

The award includes eight varied fields important for community development and sustainability that are entrepreneurship, environment, science and technology, culture and literature, voluntary work, Sharia sciences, arts and media.

Applying for the award, which targets people aged 18-35 years, lasts for one month. (end)

