US: Far Too Many Innocent Palestinians Have Been Killed Over Past Five Months

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- After the Israeli occupation forces killing of over 112 Palestinians who were waiting for aid in northern Gaza Strip, the United States lamented Thursday that far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed over the past five months in the besieged Gaza Strip.

"I first of all, want to express the United States' deepest condolences to the families of those who died. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed over the course of this conflict, not just today, but over the past nearly five months," the US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a press briefing.

"And when you think about today's tragedy, it is especially heartbreaking to consider how many of those families affected will be burying loved ones not for the first time," he regretted.

"In fact, I'm sure that many of those affected have buried multiple loved ones over -- since this conflict began. When it comes to establishing facts on the ground."

Miller added that the US is urgently seeking additional information on exactly what took place and will be monitoring that investigation closely and pressing for answers.

He pointed out that this tragic event also underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza in response to the dire humanitarian situation, including through a potential temporary cease fire as part of a hostage deal.

Miller noted that the aerial footage of today's incident makes clear, it is just how desperate the situation on the ground is.

"People need more food, they need more water, they need medicine and other humanitarian goods, and they need it now. We continue to make clear in all of our discussions with the Government of Israel that all possible measures must be taken to allow the entry of more assistance into Gaza through as many points of access as possible and to enable safe and secure distribution of that Aid throughout Gaza," he said.

The US official stressed that the best way to alleviate the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people is to reach an agreement for a temporary cease fire that would get hostages out, enable more aid to come in, and allow that aid to move everywhere inside Gaza.

He added that the US continued to work day and night to achieve that outcome, including through calls the President Biden held this morning with President Al-Sisi of Egypt and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, as well as one Secretary Blinken held earlier today with Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani.

"Every leader on those calls agreed that this terrible event underscores the urgency in bringing the hostage talks to a close," he unveiled.

"We continue to believe a deal is possible and that a deal is in the interest of Israel, the Palestinian people and the broader region. And we will continue to push for it to be concluded as soon as possible."

Earlier, the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee that Over 25,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed by Israel since October 7.

"Israel can and should do more to protect civilians," Pentagon chief told the Committee. (end)

rsr









MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107919638