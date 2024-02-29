Qatar Amir, US Pres., Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Joe Biden discussed, via phone, Thursday the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

During the call, initiated by the US President, the two leaders mulled Qatar's efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Strip, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said in a statement.

They also dealt with their strategic relations, and means of supporting and enhancing them, as well as international and regional development of common interest, it added. (end)

