GCC Chief Deplores Israel's Killing Of People Waiting For Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi has condemned strongly the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of innocent Palestinians while they were receiving aid in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued Thursday, Al-Budaiwi said "it is a new crime of a series of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians".

He called on the international community to take an action towards these dangerous crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The chief reiterated the necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire and allowing urgently the entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the Strip, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation opened fire at crowds of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in northern Gaza, killing more than 112 Palestinians and wounding hundreds others. (end)

hss









MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107919634