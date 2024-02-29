Texas' Largest Ever Wildfire Rage, Burning Over 1 Mln Acres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The largest wildfire in the history of US state of Texas is still active after burning more than one million acres since its eruption on February 25, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County is burning a total of 1,075,000 acres across Texas and Oklahoma and is 3 contained, the Forest Service said in a press statement Thursday.

Since Sunday, February 25, Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 56 wildfires burning more than 1,256,328 acres.

The Forest Service pointed out that there are three additional active wildfires in the Texas panhandle today: the Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County at 30,000 acres and 60 percent contained; the Windy Deuce Fire in Moore County at 142,000 acres and 30 percent contained; and the Magenta Fire in Oldham County at 2,500 acres and 65 percent contained.

It cautioned that the potential for wildfire activity will increase again for the Plains region Saturday and Sunday due to strong winds and dry fuels.

"Strong winds and warm temperatures have resulted in grasses drying across many portions of Texas," said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

"As firefighters continue to suppress active fires, we urge Texans to be cautious with any outdoor activity that may cause a spark." (end)

