Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation forces' new crime of bombing crowds of Palestinian civilians who were waiting to get humanitarian and relief aid in northern Gaza Strip, leaving dozens of casualties among them.

GENEVA - Kuwait condemned the genocide taking place and war crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation, with more than 30,000 killed and 70,000 injured or missing.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said that the Kuwait Creativity Award demonstrates the government's "unwavering commitment to supporting youth, and encouraging their outstanding creativity in all fields".

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior announced that traffic violation tickets in Kuwait have reached some nine million and 296 people died in accidents in 2023.

NEW YORK - Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres condemned killing of over a hundreds of Palestinians while waiting for humanitarian aid in northern Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON - After the Israeli occupation forces killing of over 112 Palestinians who were waiting for aid in northern Gaza Strip, the United States lamented that far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed over the past five months in the besieged Gaza Strip.



WASHINGTON - The largest wildfire in the history of US state of Texas is still active after burning more than one million acres since its eruption on February 25, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. (end)

