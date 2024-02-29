LG Sinha Inaugurates 'JK Youth Conclave 2024'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – As the menace of drugs continues to pose a big challenge in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the youth-led fight against drugs will help in achieving the goal of a 'drug-free' union territory.

He said his administration would ensure all the necessary resources and handholding to the youth in their endeavors to serve the society.

“Almost 65 per cent of the population of J-K is youth. This demographic dividend is our biggest strength. The youth-led fight against drugs will play a vital role in tackling the menace of drug abuse and achieving the goal of a drug-free Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha was speaking at a function after inaugurating 'JK Youth Conclave 2024' and launching the second season of 'Inspire GenZ' and 'Beats of J-K' initiatives of department of information and public relations (DIPR) here.

He commended the efforts of DIPR for engaging and inspiring the new generation to develop their individual selves.

“Platforms like 'youth conclave' will motivate Gen Zers to shape the J-K's social, cultural and economic landscape and eventually make an impact on different sectors,” he said, congratulating the young achievers from J-K who were honoured for their exemplary contribution in diverse fields.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the mission youth and DIPR to create a network of youth through a 'Next Generation Coalition- JK programme'.

“Youth always work selflessly. They live for others. Youth's actions are not limited to their own benefit. The personality of the youth believes in sharing,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor visited the exhibition stalls put up by the different departments at the conclave and also handed over appointment letters and benefits under various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Artists of Beats of J-K enthralled the audience with their electrifying performances. A short video on the journey of film making in J-K was also showcased on the occasion.