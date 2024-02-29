J&K Bank Gives A Warm Send Off To Its General Manager

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Bank gave a warm send off to one of its senior officers Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai, who superannuated as the Bank's General Manager today after serving the premier financial institution for thirty five years in different and significant capacities.

The Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the farewell meet that was attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers of the Bank, wherein colleagues recalled the contribution of Syed Shafat Hussain over the years and termed him as a 'team-man', who would always prioritize interests of the institution above everything else.

Commending his diligence on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash appreciated him for taking lead in various business campaigns of the Bank. He said,“During the last two years of my stay here, I have found Mr Shafat Hussain an erudite as a person and articulate as an officer.

While having proved his mettle as a performer throughout his career, he was also respected for impressively confident demeanor

by his superiors, peers and subordinates.”

“I have seen his zeal during some of the important digital campaigns like QR code and other important assignments”, he added. MD wished him a happy, healthy and an exciting post-retirement life.

With a visible expression of gratefulness and satisfaction, Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai thanked every member of J&K Bank Family for being kind and courteous to him during his career. He said,“Whatever distinctive identity I have today is only because of my long and rewarding association of thirty five years with this great institution. With immense gratitude I thank all my colleagues for this eventful journey that I will cherish greatly for the rest of my life”, while adding that he was leaving the institution blissfully and taking fond memories of collective achievements along with him.

