We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land on which we work, and pay our respects to the Elders, past and present.

About the role

The Director of Philanthropy (Indigenous) plays a critical role leading the cultivation and solicitation of some of UoM's most significant donors and prospective donors, primarily those capable of making principal gifts, i.e. over $1m, to maximise the philanthropic income for university priorities.

Reporting to the Senior Director of Advancement (STEM & Indigenous), and leading a small growing team, the Director will attract philanthropy and corporate social investment for Murmuck Djerring and Advancement strategies. The appointee will work in partnership with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous) and Indigenous leaders across the University and is part of the Indigenous and STEM leadership team.

Working in a collaborative peer environment the Director will design and deliver a fundraising program and manage complex relationships and priorities across the University.

About you

You are a proven fundraising leader with experience in program management and major gift fundraising in a first nations/indigenous portfolio.

With a track record in education or other relevant philanthropic sectors your success in major gift fundraising at the $500,000+ level, is underpinned by your deep insight into First Nations ways of being and doing, outstanding relationship building and communication skills, and ability to deal effectively with stakeholders and supporters.

A leader with high-level negotiation and strategic and critical thinking ability, you are entrepreneurially minded, comfortable with ambiguity and complexity, and able to orchestrate a myriad of stakeholders. Your experience in best practice advancement techniques and knowledge in national and international advancement trends, complemented by your high EQ, energy and passion for leading meaningful programs, will see you thrive and succeed in this impactful position.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

