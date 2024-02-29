Putin Issues Nuclear Warning Over Western Troops In Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark nuclear warning against Western military support for Ukraine.



This underscores the global tension surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion to deploy troops to Kiev.









Clarifications aside, Putin's threats escalate the discourse on nuclear conflict and civilization's threat over Ukraine's military support.



In a significant annual speech, Putin recalled the fate of past aggressors, emphasizing the grave consequences of any Western intervention in Ukraine.



Despite prior threats, Russia's nuclear capabilities remain unused, highlighting a dire warning against threats to its territorial integrity.







Putin maintains that Russia's actions in Ukraine , now in their third year, are a defensive "special military operation" against alleged Western aggression.



He denounces baseless claims of Russian intentions to attack Europe, citing ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets as defense justification.



Acknowledging the economic strain of sanctions, Putin critiqued the West's attempt to engage Russia in a detrimental arms race. He likened it to the Soviet Union's downfall.



He refuted U.S. accusations of anti-satellite weapon plans, calling for inclusive discussions on global security and stability.



Highlighting Russia's military advancements, Putin showcased the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.



He announced the delivery of Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles, with nuclear-powered weapons soon to be operational.









Despite not revealing new armaments, Putin underscored Russia's enhanced military capabilities and tactics learned from the war.



He expressed determination to achieve objectives in Ukraine and end the conflict in Donbas.

















Facing expanding challenges, Putin announced troop deployments near NATO's new member, Finland.



In short, he advocated for a cohesive security framework in Eurasia, signaling a cooperative approach towards China amid escalating global tensions.

















