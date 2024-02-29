Petro’S Public Approval Sees Uplift In Latest Colombia Survey

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian President Gustavo Petro experiences a notable increase in public approval, according to the Invamer Poll. His government's rating rises to 35% as he surpasses eighteen months in office.









Despite ongoing challenges and stalled reforms, this marks a recovery from previous lows.



The survey, a longstanding bi-monthly tradition, reveals 58% disapproval yet shows a positive shift from December's 26% approval amidst significant dissent.



Initially enjoying 56% approval at the start of his term, Petro's ratings dipped into negative territory early in 2023.



However, they did not quite reach the lows of his predecessor, Iván Duque.







Analyst Sergio Guzmán notes the improvement despite widespread pessimism about national progress, suggesting cautious optimism among Colombian .



This rebound occurs amidst economic and security concerns, with notable new mayoral leadership in cities like Cali and Medellín possibly influencing public sentiment.



These new mayors enjoy over 50% approval, reflecting a brighter outlook among citizens during festive seasons, potentially boosting overall public morale.



Yet, institutions continue to face skepticism, with significant distrust persisting since Juan Manuel Santos's tenure.



Security concerns are now top public priorities, overtaking economic issues, while the majority remains critical of Petro's peace initiatives.



Support for negotiations with the ELN guerrilla highlights a preference for dialogue over conflict.



It underscores the complexities of Colombian public opinion and the ongoing pursuit of peace and stability amidst adversity.

