(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chad's capital, N'Djamena, the sound of gunfire echoed a day after announcing presidential elections for May 6.



This violence marks a continuation of political unrest and opposition to military governance.



The government pointed fingers at the Socialist Party Without Borders for inciting this unrest, a claim the party's leader disputes.



President Mahamat Déby, who came to power in 2021 after his father's demise, has promised a shift back to civilian rule amid a backdrop of regional coups since 2020.



The next day, the city saw a relative calm after a violent outbreak where security forces were reported to have killed over 50 demonstrators.







These protests were ignited by President Déby's extension of his rule, contradicting the military's initial transition plan to civilian governance.



Human rights bodies, including Amnesty International and the UN , have strongly condemned the brutal crackdown.



In addition, they highlight the urgent need for investigations into the deaths and ensure respect for peaceful assembly rights.



This crackdown reveals deep-seated challenges in Chad's journey towards democracy and the broader implications for regional human rights and governance.



Additionally, Chad faces environmental crises, notably severe flooding, impacting millions and exacerbating food insecurity.



The global community's aid response underscores the critical need for a stable and inclusive governance framework.



This is necessary to tackle both immediate and long-term challenges effectively.









However, this pivotal moment in Chad underscores the importance of global support for a peaceful democratic transition.



It also emphasizes the need for human rights protection and addressing humanitarian crises. This marks a critical juncture in the nation's political and social landscape.









MENAFN29022024007421016031ID1107919586