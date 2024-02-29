Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The antibodies produced by the immune system naturally to help fight disease and infection are known as immunoglobulins. IVIG, also known as intravenous immunoglobulin, is a treatment that combines immunoglobulins donated by various individuals to treat a variety of conditions. IVIG therapies are in high demand for treating acquired and primary immunodeficiency diseases since they are the most effective and only viable treatment option. In addition, sedentary lifestyle habits, such as the consumption of saturated fats, salt, and sweets, as well as decreased physical activity and excessive alcohol use, have contributed to the increase in the prevalence of these diseases.

Market Dynamics

Increased Usage of Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Treatments and Growing Prevalence of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders

The IVIG market's growth is driven by the rising number of patients with autoimmune diseases and other pathological disorders. The prevalence of these diseases has been attributed to sedentary lifestyle choices like consuming too much alcohol and saturated fats, salt, and sweets. The hypogammaglobinemia market category is the most significant, which can be explained by the growth in the prevalence of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID) worldwide. Patients diagnosed with lymphoproliferative disorders have a significantly increased risk of developing this sort of persistent immune impairment (LPDs).

Development of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Enhancement Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for immunoglobulin is anticipated to be fueled by rising immunoglobulin usage, more frequent new product releases, and quick approval from government regulatory bodies worldwide. In addition, the increase in government initiatives promoting the intravenous administration of certain pharmaceuticals drives the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder

in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market. The critical factors leading to the market's growth are the increasing degree of awareness regarding goods used to treat immunodeficiency illnesses, the rising predisposition of doctors towards these therapies, and the rising healthcare expenditure. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of and potential opportunities for adopting immunoglobulin-based therapies to treat primary immune deficiencies and the growing geriatric population.

Key Highlights



The global intravenous immunoglobulin market was valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 21.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on application, the market is divided into Hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Congenital AIDS, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, ITP, Kawasaki Disease, and Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The immunodeficiency segment led the global intravenous immunoglobulin market due to the increasing prevalence of primary and acquired immunodeficiency illnesses.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy and specialty pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market with the highest revenue share.

North America is the most significant global intravenous immunoglobulin market shareholder.



Competitive Analysis

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market's major key players are



Baxalta Incorporated

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products, Inc

CSL Behring LLC

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB Biomedicaments S.A.

Octapharma AG

Sanquin Plasma Products B.V

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited.



Market News



June 2022- Baxter Issues Urgent Medical Device Correction to Reinforce Important Safety Information Regarding Possible Risk of Oxygen Desaturation While Using Volara Device in Line with Ventilator in a Home Care Environment.

June 2022- Biotest AG: Biotest achieves an essential milestone in the Phase III study in acquired fibrinogen deficiency.

May 2022- FDA Accepts CSL Behring's Biologics License Application for Etranacogene Dezaparvovec for Priority Review.

April 2022- Grifols completes the acquisition of Biotest: a strategic and transformational transaction to accelerate growth and innovation.



Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Segmentation

By Application



Hypogammaglobulinemia

CIDP

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Congenital AIDS

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

ITP

Kawasaki Disease

Guillain-Barre Syndrome



By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



