White Ribbon UK's Response To The Angiolini Inquiry, Part 1 Report

(MENAFN- Pressat) Everyone plays a part in preventing seemingly 'harmless' attitudes and behaviour from perpetuating violence against women and girls.







White Ribbon UK welcomes the publication of the Angiolini Inquiry, Part 1 Report on 29th February 2024, and the recommendations set out.

As the leading organisation engaging men and boys to prevent violence against women and girls by challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours, we particularly welcome Recommendation 14 calling on police forces to commit publicly“to being an anti-sexist, anti-misogynistic, anti-racist organisation in order to address, understand and eradicate sexism, racism and misogyny, contributing to a wider positive culture to remove all forms of discrimination from the profession.”

Seemingly 'harmless' attitudes and behaviour that are sexist, misogynist and abusive can no longer be qualified as 'a joke' or said in a way which 'means no harm'.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK shares,“These comments and behaviours perpetuate a culture of violence that all men should be challenging and rejecting. It is men's responsibility to call out dangerous attitudes and positively influence their friends and colleagues to contribute to a safer society for women.”

Women's experiences must be listened to and taken seriously. Everyone has the right to live their lives free from the fear of and of actual violence. We are thinking of Sarah Everard's family and all women affected by men's violence.

White Ribbon UK are committed to continue working with decision makers and organisations to support positive culture change that rejects misogynist and violent attitudes and behaviours.

We await the publication of Part 2 of the Report.