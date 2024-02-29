(MENAFN- Baystreet) Urban Outfitters Commits to Review Amid Brick-and-Mortar Struggles

Snowflake Falls as CEO Packs it inPfizer Noses Up on New TreatmentBirkenstock Drops on FiguresApple Reportedly Axes Electric Vehicle Program Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, February 29, 2024

Best Buy Rockets on Earnings Beat

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) surpassed Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations for the holiday quarter on Thursday, even as the retailer navigated through a period of tepid consumer electronics demand and guided for a softer year ahead.

For this fiscal year, Best Buy anticipates revenue will range from $41.3 billion to $42.6 billion. That would mark a drop from the most recently ended fiscal year, when full-year revenue totaled $43.45 billion. It said comparable sales will range from flat to a 3% decline.

One challenge that will affect sales in the year ahead: it is a week shorter. Best Buy said the extra week in the past fiscal year lifted revenue by about $735 million and boosted diluted earnings per share by about 30 cents.

In a news release Thursday, CEO Corie Barry said Best Buy expects the coming year to be one“of increasing industry sales stabilization.”

She said the company is“focused on sharpening our customer experiences and industry positioning,” along with driving up its operating income rate. That metric is expected to improve in the coming year, as Best Buy benefits from changes to its annual membership program, a newer moneymaker for the retailer.

Shares of BBY rose $5.13, or 6.4%, to $84.81 following the report.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks