Wildfires In Texas Engulfes More Than 200,000 Hectares

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Wildfires in the U.S. state of Texas have engulfed more than
200,000 hectares. It went down in history as the second-largest
fire in the state, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
A state of natural disaster has been declared in 60 counties of
Texas. The fire has spread to the state of Oklahoma. It is not yet
possible to prevent a fire.
The Pantex nuclear weapons plant in Texas has been shut down due
to wildfires. The company's employees and residents of nearby
settlements have been evacuated. There is no information about the
dead and injured.
It should be noted that strong winds, drought and hot weather
contribute to the rapid spread of fire. The American media writes
that the scale of the current fires exceeds the fires that occurred
last year.
