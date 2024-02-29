               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Wildfires In Texas Engulfes More Than 200,000 Hectares


2/29/2024 3:11:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Wildfires in the U.S. state of Texas have engulfed more than 200,000 hectares. It went down in history as the second-largest fire in the state, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

A state of natural disaster has been declared in 60 counties of Texas. The fire has spread to the state of Oklahoma. It is not yet possible to prevent a fire.

The Pantex nuclear weapons plant in Texas has been shut down due to wildfires. The company's employees and residents of nearby settlements have been evacuated. There is no information about the dead and injured.

It should be noted that strong winds, drought and hot weather contribute to the rapid spread of fire. The American media writes that the scale of the current fires exceeds the fires that occurred last year.

