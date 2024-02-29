Brazil Reaches Record Levels Of Biomass Energy In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Brazil produced 3,218 megawatts of energy from biomass.
This corresponds to 4.6 percent of the energy consumed in the
country last year, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
Brazil's previous record dates back to 2020, when 3,140
megawatts of energy were produced from biomass. Experts predict
that production will grow by another 1,155 megawatts this year.
"We are working in several directions to continue to be the
benchmark in clean energy production worldwide. In 2023, 93.6
percent of our electricity will come from renewable sources, which
will further strengthen Brazil's position as a world leader in the
field of energy transition," said Brazilian Minister of Mining and
Energy Alexander Silveira.
Currently, 637 biomass projects are being implemented in Brazil.
The total capacity of 422 projects using sugar cane is 12,410
megawatts. Forestry waste is used as fuel for 76 power plants with
a capacity of 820 megawatts.
In 2023, Brazil brought electricity production to a record level
of 10,300 megawatts by commissioning 291 stations.
