In Europe, 32 Media Companies Sue Google For €2.1Bn


2/29/2024 3:11:09 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 30 media companies in Europe have filed a lawsuit against the American corporation Google, demanding damages in the amount of about € 2.1 billion, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The lawsuit is related to Google's digital advertising policy, which alleges that the company abused its dominant position, which led to a decrease in media companies' advertising revenues and an increase in their spending on advertising services.

The plaintiffs, including Axel Springer, Schibsted, JPG Media and other media companies from 17 European countries, filed a lawsuit in the Netherlands.

In June 2023, the European Commission accused Google of violating antitrust laws in the field of advertising business. In recent years, the European Commission has imposed multibillion-dollar fines on leading American digital corporations, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon, for violating EU competition rules in the digital market.

