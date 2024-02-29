France Aims To Confront Russia On Two Fronts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Armenian information field dreams of receiving French troops as a response to the statement of French President E. Macron on the possible dispatch of French troops to Ukraine, which caused a strong reaction among his European colleagues.

The recent visit of the Armenian PM to the allied country France and the meeting with the head of this country ended with the French side promising all possible support to Armenia by supplying it with arms allegedly for defensive purposes, and not ambiguously stating that in case of need, France is ready to provide Armenia with missiles for air defense.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia cannot continue to implement with Russia the concept of reforming the republic's armed forces, and is in search of countries to establish military-technical cooperation.

"In January 2022, this concept (of reforming the Armenian Armed Forces in cooperation with Russia) was ready, but the events of winter 2022 made it clear that we cannot move forward with this concept, and now we must (...) understand how realistic the implementation of this concept is, including cooperation in the military-technical sphere," Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

On February 21, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed their countries' bilateral relations and the challenges facing the "security" of the South Caucasus.

Macron promised at a press conference following the meeting that France would help return normal relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But the events of recent months, France's arming of Armenia, provocations from the Armenian side on the conventional borders with Azerbaijan, and Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan's statements that France and India have become Armenia's main partners in acquiring weapons, suggest that the country is ready for a future clash with Azerbaijan.

"First of all, we are talking about France and India, which have become our main partners, but there are other countries I don't want to talk about yet," he noted.

According to him, the existing new arms purchase agreements "will change the quality of tomorrow's army and the quality of armaments".

After these events, French President Emmanuel Macron, following a meeting of European leaders at the Elysee Palace on providing "assistance" to Ukraine in Paris, said that he did not rule out that French ground troops could be involved in Ukraine.

"Today there is no consensus on sending ground troops, but nothing can be ruled out. We will do everything possible to prevent Russia from winning this war. We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is necessary for security and stability in Europe" and yet he refused to specify which countries were considering sending troops. Macron also announced a new coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and munitions.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who also took part in the meeting, confirmed Macron's words. He said that the main discussion was about whether to send troops to Ukraine: "There was no agreement on this issue," Duda said.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, following the statement of President Emmanuel Macron, also did not rule out sending military forces to Ukraine and added that Paris "will not be able to accept" Russia's victory.

It is also worth recalling that as a result of Armenian PM's visit to Paris, French intelligence services and Armenian intelligence clinched an agreement on intelligence exchange on 4 countries: Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkiye. In return, France is to transfer to Armenia satellite data containing information "on the military-political situation along the perimeter of Armenia's borders".

The Western coalition of countries that intends to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia by supplying weapons to the former, therefore acts identically with Armenia (order out of chaos), and eventually if the authorities in Yerevan adhere to this Western ideology (and do not change their constitution) to achieve peace by means of weapons and coercion, will return to its original position-Western Azerbaijan, and no army will be able to resist it.