France Aims To Confront Russia On Two Fronts

Abbas Ganbay
The Armenian information field dreams of receiving French troops
as a response to the statement of French President E. Macron on the
possible dispatch of French troops to Ukraine, which caused a
strong reaction among his European colleagues.
The recent visit of the Armenian PM to the allied country France
and the meeting with the head of this country ended with the French
side promising all possible support to Armenia by supplying it with
arms allegedly for defensive purposes, and not ambiguously stating
that in case of need, France is ready to provide Armenia with
missiles for air defense.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that
Armenia cannot continue to implement with Russia the concept of
reforming the republic's armed forces, and is in search of
countries to establish military-technical cooperation.
"In January 2022, this concept (of reforming the Armenian Armed
Forces in cooperation with Russia) was ready, but the events of
winter 2022 made it clear that we cannot move forward with this
concept, and now we must (...) understand how realistic the
implementation of this concept is, including cooperation in the
military-technical sphere," Pashinyan said in an interview with
Public Radio of Armenia.
On February 21, it was reported that French President Emmanuel
Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed their
countries' bilateral relations and the challenges facing the
"security" of the South Caucasus.
Macron promised at a press conference following the meeting that
France would help return normal relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan. But the events of recent months, France's arming of
Armenia, provocations from the Armenian side on the conventional
borders with Azerbaijan, and Armenian Defense Minister Suren
Papikyan's statements that France and India have become Armenia's
main partners in acquiring weapons, suggest that the country is
ready for a future clash with Azerbaijan.
"First of all, we are talking about France and India, which have
become our main partners, but there are other countries I don't
want to talk about yet," he noted.
According to him, the existing new arms purchase agreements
"will change the quality of tomorrow's army and the quality of
armaments".
After these events, French President Emmanuel Macron, following
a meeting of European leaders at the Elysee Palace on providing
"assistance" to Ukraine in Paris, said that he did not rule out
that French ground troops could be involved in Ukraine.
"Today there is no consensus on sending ground troops, but
nothing can be ruled out. We will do everything possible to prevent
Russia from winning this war. We are convinced that the defeat of
Russia is necessary for security and stability in Europe" and yet
he refused to specify which countries were considering sending
troops. Macron also announced a new coalition to supply Ukraine
with long-range missiles and munitions.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, who also took part in the
meeting, confirmed Macron's words. He said that the main discussion
was about whether to send troops to Ukraine: "There was no
agreement on this issue," Duda said.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, following the statement of
President Emmanuel Macron, also did not rule out sending military
forces to Ukraine and added that Paris "will not be able to accept"
Russia's victory.
And now, after these statements, in the Armenian information
field, the idea as a propaganda of revanchism was passed, stating
the following:
It is also worth recalling that as a result of Armenian PM's
visit to Paris, French intelligence services and Armenian
intelligence clinched an agreement on intelligence exchange on 4
countries: Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkiye. In return, France
is to transfer to Armenia satellite data containing information "on
the military-political situation along the perimeter of Armenia's
borders".
The Western coalition of countries that intends to achieve peace
between Ukraine and Russia by supplying weapons to the former,
therefore acts identically with Armenia (order out of chaos), and
eventually if the authorities in Yerevan adhere to this Western
ideology (and do not change their constitution) to achieve peace by
means of weapons and coercion, will return to its original
position-Western Azerbaijan, and no army will be able to resist
it.
