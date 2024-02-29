Humeniuk: Russian Contingent In Transnistria Does Not Pose Threat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian contingent on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria does not pose a threat. Ukraine has full information about its concentration and quantitative composition.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South," on the air of the "United News" telethon.

"The situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces. As for the section of the state border with unrecognized Transnistria , it is reliably protected, fortified, its defense was established at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and has been ensured throughout this time not only by the State Border Guard Service, but also by other units of the Defense Forces. We realized from the very beginning that this area was quite dangerous due to the presence of the Russian contingent there, so we tightened control over this situation from the very beginning and continue to keep it under absolute control. We can now say that this is nothing more than information injections at the moment. This is understandable, since we have clearly studied the contingent in Transnistria, we know its concentration, internal and quantitative composition, and we absolutely understand how to adequately counteract it," said Humeniuk.

Addressing the civilian population, the spokesperson noted that this contingent does not pose a critical threat. It can only be about information injections or provocations such as shooting near the border.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the congress on February 28, deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria appealed to the Federation Council and the State Duma of Russia to take measures to protect the breakaway republic in the face of "increasing pressure from Moldova." The day before, the Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova discussed the latest developments in the Transnistrian region, where Russia is trying to destabilize the situation, and effective tools to counteract the influence of the aggressor country.