Finland Sets No Restrictions On Ukraine's Use Of Weapons Provided

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Finland says no restrictions were imposed on the use of weapons sent to Ukraine so they can also be fired at Russia.

This is reported by Yle , Ukrinform saw.

According to the Minister of Defense, Antti Häkkiänen, restrictions on the use of weapons were established mainly by those nations that provided Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

"At the moment we are talking about big countries that, among other things, have provided long-range missile systems, and of course they have the right to decide how these weapons can be used," Häkkiänen said, adding that Finland is constantly discussing limits on military aid with its allies.

The head of the parliamentary defense committee, Jukka Kopra, noted that Finland did not set any restrictions, and Ukraine "should have the right to use these weapons against military facilities including on the territory of Russia."

missiles could become game changer for Ukraine – ex-Bundeswehr genera

The deputy chairman of the defense committee, Mikko Savola, clarified that the weapons provided by Finland "in principle" can be used against targets in Russia. However, the range of weapons provided by Finland is shorter than long-range missiles.

It is noted that Finland does not publicly disclose what weapons it has donated to Ukraine.

Zelensky calls on partners to ramp up arms production, not to allow delays in supplies

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spokesman for the UK Ministry of Defense stated that the way Kyiv uses cruise missiles transferred by other countries is a matter to be decided by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.