All Russian Soldiers Spotted In Forest Near Chornobyl At Invasion Outset Now Dead

Russian soldiers, who were seen digging trenches in a highly radioactive forest near the site of the Chornobyl NPP disaster are all believed to have died.

That's according to Oleksandr Menzul, Mayor of Varash, a Rivne NPP satellite town, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"As for Ukraine, we must remind everyone that we are a nuclear state. Yes, we don't have nuclear weapons, but we do have nuclear material. Ukraine is a signatory of the memorandum with the IAEA on control over the movement of nuclear materials, because they are potentially nuclear weapons," said the mayor.

He recalled that there is an example of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, where Ukraine lost control of their movement. The mayor also mentioned how "oblivious orcs" dug trenches in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, right in the radioactive Red Forest.

"I know this place, you are supposed to stay there for no longer than just a few minutes. By the way, we received information through our channels that none of the Russian soldiers who were there ultimately survived," Menzul added.

The mayor has a degree in physics engineering, worked in the nuclear safety department, and was the deputy head of the Service for reliability, Resource and Operations at the Rivne NPP.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, all Russian military personnel who were deployed in the Red Forest on the territory of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were exposed to massive radiation doses.

Photo: Radio Svoboda