War Update: 73 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Over 40 Assaults Repelled In Two Hottest Areas

During the day, 73 combat engagements occurred on the Ukrainian front lines. Most of the assaults were repelled in the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 79 airstrikes, as well as 90 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of any offensive groupings being formed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, going for subversive and reconnaissance missions and shelling populated areas from across the border. Their airstrikes targeted the areas of Bolohivka and Mytrofanivka of Kharkiv region.

More than 30 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Hirsk and Karpovychi of Chernihiv region, Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Fotovizh, and Vorozhba of Sumy region, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk direction: the Defense Forces repelled two Russian assaults in the areas of Petropavlivka and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

The Russians launched an airstrike at Nadiia, Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the areas of Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of air power, , tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses.

More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar strikes, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.

The Russian army launched airstrikes at the areas of Viroliubivka and Mykolaivka of Donetsk region. Nearly 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: 22 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Oleksandropil, Novo-oleksandrivka, Ocheretine, Novobakhmutivka, Soloviove, and Semenivka of Donetsk region.

About 20 settlements, including Ocheretyne, Vovche, Berdychi, Stepove, and Orlivka of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Novopavlivka direction: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through Ukraine's defenses.

The Russians launched airstrikes at Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, and Novodarivka of Zaporizhzhia region.

Over 20 settlements, including Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Orikhiv direction: the Defense Forces repelled an attack in the Robotyne area.

The Russian army launched airstrikes at Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, and Yurkivka of Zaporizhzhya region.

Nearly 20 populaces, including Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Stepove of Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar strikes.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not give up its intentions to knock the Ukrainian units out of their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro where Ukraine repelled four assaults.

About 10 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortars, including Kherson, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Ponyativka, and Inhulets.

As noted by the General Staff, Ukraine's Air Force hit 10 enemy manpower clusters and downed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Missile units hit two enemy clusters, three BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, an ammunition depot, and an e-warfare system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's overall manpower losses since the invasion have amounted to 413,760.