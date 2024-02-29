For Terror To Stop, Putin Must Lose - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A world in which terror wins would please no one, which is exactly why Putin must lose.

That's according to the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who delivered an address to the nation Thursday evening, Ukrinform reports.

“I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

“First. A few summaries of the visits. The key thing is new defense agreements, new packages. There will be more artillery and more joint production with our partners. We use every meeting and every day to provide more capabilities to our warriors. I am grateful to all our partners who help us in the way we need. And in a timely manner, without delays.

We had good talks in Albania – as always, principled support. And not only in terms of our bilateral relations, but also in terms of how to make the dialogue with those states that are still reserved in their support more meaningful. Mr. Prime Minister Rama, thank you once again.

This was already the second Ukraine – South East Europe Summit. We had good meetings with representatives of Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia. I shouldn't disclose all the details now, but I can say that we managed to achieve exactly what we expected. In addition, all the participants of the summit, all the countries of Southeastern Europe, will take part in the Global Peace Summit – the first summit on the Peace Formula at the level of leaders. It is planned to be held in Switzerland. And we already see opportunities for broad representation of countries from around the world.

It was about a just peace, about the first summit of leaders on the Peace Formula, about the opportunities in the world today to decrease chaos and destruction that the Crown Prince and I talked about in Saudi Arabia. It was a very profound, positive conversation. I am grateful for the attention to Ukraine and for the advice. We need to ensure the widest possible participation of the global community in addressing global issues. The restoration of the full force of international law and the prevention of aggression is exactly that kind of issue. We also talked about joint economic and technological projects with Saudi Arabia. We appreciate such cooperation. And it is important that our teams implement project agreements as quickly as possible. Both of our countries will benefit from this.

Today, I also held a meeting on the European direction – our relations with the European Union, the tasks for this year, integration in general, and specifically on relations with our neighbors in the European Union. Our priority is clear: all existing agreements must be implemented, and every word that is spoken must be put into practice. This is exactly the approach Ukraine is taking on the European direction. And it is thanks to this that we have already achieved historic results.

This year should be a time of real negotiations on accession. We can start as early as spring and take the first negotiating steps. This year should also be a time of maximum pragmatism in relations with our neighbors. Everyone sees that Russia is not going to stop. They in Moscow want an arms race and new waves of destabilization. All of us in Europe need to realize this clearly. If the freedom of one falls, the freedom of all the others will not withstand either. This is the reality. We have to defend ourselves. And we can defend ourselves. We must achieve our common goals.

I thank everyone who helps!

I thank everyone who is at combat posts, on combat missions, in battle right now. Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kupyansk, Bakhmut sector, Avdiivka sector, and the Southern sectors. It is worth remembering that global stability rests solely on the courage and dedication of Ukrainian warriors and our entire nation. It is Ukrainian names that are mentioned in the frontline reports, but everyone understands and sees that Putin's intentions are much broader. A world in which terror wins would please no one, which is exactly why Putin must lose. Our people in Ukraine are capable of ensuring this – with sufficient support. Support with what the world already has in its weapons depots, in the norms of international law, and in the minds of its leaders.

Glory and gratitude to all our heroes! May the memory of each of our warriors – every Ukrainian man and woman who gave their lives for the sake of Ukraine – be bright and eternal.

Glory to Ukraine!”