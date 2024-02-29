Zelensky Replaces Commander Of AFU Logistics Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Volodymyr Karpenko as Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The corresponding decree, No.138/2024 of February 29, was published on the president's website , according to Ukrinform.
"To appoint Volodymyr Karpenko as the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document says. Read also:
By his previous decree No.137/2024, Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the post of commander of the Logistics Forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to change the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
