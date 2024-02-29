Over 9 Mln Traffic Tickets, 296 Deaths In '23 - Moi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced Thursday that traffic violation tickets in Kuwait have reached some nine million and 296 people died in accidents in 2023.

In a press statement at the unified Gulf Traffic Week 2024, its director Brigadier Nawaf Al-Hayan said that according statistics, a tad over four million tickets were for exceeding the speed limit, over 850,000 for crossing the red light, over 300,000 for not wearing the seatbelt, and over 185,000 for using mobile phones while driving.

Al-Hayan told KUNA that the unified Gulf Traffic Week 2024; under the slogan "Driving Without a Phone", will start from March 3 to 10, reaffirming the ministry's keenness to spread traffic awareness. (end)

