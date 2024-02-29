India Tests Air Defence System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- India announced on Thursday it has successfully conducted two test flights of very short range air defence system missile off the coast of eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Indian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted two flight tests of very short-range air defence system missile on February 28 and 29.

"These tests were carried out against high speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives," the statement explained.

The system is an indigenously developed man portable air defence system by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said while congratulating the scientists and the Indian Army over the successful test flight that "this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces."

India is engaged for decades in an arms race with its rivals China and Pakistan as New Delhi conducts periodic testing of missiles developed to strengthen its arsenal against any possible enemy attacks. (end)

