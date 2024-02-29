Info. Min. Urges Media To Get ID For Upcoming Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) - Ministry of information called on owners and heads of media outlets, as well as journalists who want to cover the upcoming National Assembly poll slated for April 4 to obtain the proper identity.
Speaking to KUNA on Thursday, ministry undersecretary Lafi Al-Subaie said those could be applied for through , or the attached QR CODE.
Journalists and media people must show their identities at constituencies and polling stations. (end) mdm
