Info. Min. Urges Media To Get ID For Upcoming Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) - Ministry of information called on owners and heads of media outlets, as well as journalists who want to cover the upcoming National Assembly poll slated for April 4 to obtain the proper identity.

Speaking to KUNA on Thursday, ministry undersecretary Lafi Al-Subaie said those could be applied for through , or the attached QR CODE.

Journalists and media people must show their identities at constituencies and polling stations.




