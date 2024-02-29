Kuwait Amir Representative Arrives In Turkiye For 3Rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived Thursday in the Turkish city of Antalya to lead Kuwait's delegation to the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum due on March 1-2. Upon arrival, the minister was received by a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry's official and Kuwait Ambassador to Turkiye Wael Al-Enzi. (end) msa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.