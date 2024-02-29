               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Representative Arrives In Turkiye For 3Rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum


2/29/2024 3:05:02 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived Thursday in the Turkish city of Antalya to lead Kuwait's delegation to the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum due on March 1-2.
Upon arrival, the minister was received by a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry's official and Kuwait Ambassador to Turkiye Wael Al-Enzi. (end)
