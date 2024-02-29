UNSC To Convene Tonight On Gaza

New York, Feb. 29 (Petra)-- The UN Security Council to convene a closed-door meeting to discuss the developments in Gaza, upon an Algerian request.The Security Council meeting on the "Middle East" is scheduled to begin at 4:15 PM New York time, or 12:15 PM Jordanian time, as per the revised schedule of United Nations sessions.

