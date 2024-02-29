Water Skills Competition Launched At Renovated WTC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Water Authority of Jordan, in collaboration with the German government, launched a water skills competition at the newly renovated Water Training Center (WTC) on Thursday.Secretary-General of the Water Authority, Wael Duwairi, inaugurated the event alongside representatives from the German Embassy and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ).Duwairi highlighted the WTC's commitment to providing various training programs, encompassing both administrative and technical aspects, utilizing modern equipment and digital simulators. He emphasized the center's role in enhancing the performance of water sector professionals and companies, both within Jordan and abroad.He expressed gratitude to the German government, through the BMZ and GIZ, for their continuous support of the WTC. Duwairi praised the Jordanian-German partnership, emphasizing it as a model for effective collaboration in addressing water challenges.Marius Roux, Development Advisor at the German Embassy, commended the joint efforts of Jordan and Germany in supporting the water sector. He highlighted projects focused on reducing water loss, improving operational efficiency, and upskilling water professionals at the WTC and water companies.Roux reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting the center's training programs.The WTC was rehabilitated and expanded project in collaboration with the German government. The rehabilitation, implemented by GIZ on behalf of the BMZ, focused on wastewater treatment, reuse, and water supply.