Dubai Travel: Discounts, Flexible Payment Plans For Citizens

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE citizens can now avail of unique offers, discounted travel, flexible payment plans, and other travel benefits to popular and trending honeymoon destinations following a partnership between dnata Travel Group and Community Development Authority in Dubai.

Under the agreement, dnata Travel Group will provide a new range of bespoke travel packages for honeymoon travel for citizens.

The joint initiative is in line with the 'Dubai Wedding Programme' a series of broader efforts under the Dubai D33 strategy aimed at strengthening the cohesion of family life in Dubai by reducing the financial burdens of wedding planning.

The Dubai Wedding Programme seeks to reduce the expenses associated with planning weddings, helping to set strong foundations for couples starting their lives and building their families through a variety of financial and social support services.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that this agreement represents a significant addition to the 'Dubai Weddings' initiative.

Rashid Al Awadhi, Senior Vice President – dnata Travel Group, Middle East and India, said that travel package offers set to launch in the coming months will be inclusive of added savings, private airport transfers, lounge access, and so much more.

