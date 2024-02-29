Dubai: E-Scooters Banned Inside Metro, Tram From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:48 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that commuters will be prohibited from taking e-scooters into the Metro and Tram, starting next month.

The ban comes into effect from Friday, March 1, 2024, according to the authority.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities revealed a robot that would detect violations committed by users of bicycles and electric scooters. The robot - which is tasked with surveillance and spotting violations - will be trialled from March.

Last year, Khaleej Times had reported that some residential buildings had banned tenants from bringing e-scooters inside their apartments, citing safety reasons.

Complaints against e-scooter riders have been on the rise with. Last year, several residents and motorists had complained about how e-scooters are being parked indiscriminately, blocking sidewalks and taking over parking slots in some popular residential communities.

E-scooters have become an increasingly popular mode of transport in recent years, with over 63,500 e-scooter permits issued since April 2022.

