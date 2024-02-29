Mining/EV Stock News Bite - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) Makes Top Gainers List On TSX Venture

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Mining Stock News Bites - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH ) (OTCQB: PUCCF) reported assay results from the core hole B23C-021, the first follow-up drill hole at the Tanyard Breccia. The Tanyard Zone is a new diatreme breccia zone discovered 150 m south of the historic Brewer Breccia. The Tanyard Zone was discovered in drill hole B21C-015 in 2021, which intersected 62.4 m of 1.03 g/t Au and 0.15% Cu from 44.6 m (see news release dated 24 November, 2021).

Drill results for B23C-021 include:

9.5 m @ 0.36 g/t Au from 55.0 m

10.5 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 76.0 m

62.5 m @ 8.45 g/t Au from 111.5 m

Inc. 16.3 m @ 2.83 g/t Au and 1.0% Cu from 132.0 m

And 2.5 m @ 168.72 g/t from 170.5 m

Intercepts based on minimum 4.0 m @ >0.3 g/t Au are uncut and allows for 3 m of internal dilution

Layton Croft, President and CEO, stated: "Hole 21 is the most significant hole that we've drilled at Brewer to date. To report these results on the heels of a re-negotiated option agreement, in which we have nearly seven years to explore the property on a no-cost basis, is game-changing for the project and our company."

Patrick Quigley, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, stated: "We are thrilled to release the results of hole 21, which includes the highest gold grades ever reported at Brewer. These results demonstrate the significance of the newly discovered Tanyard Zone, which remains open in all directions. To make a near-surface discovery a stone's throw from the former mine is testament to how underexplored the Brewer property is."

The Tanyard Breccia Zone: At surface, the Tanyard Zone consists of a sequence of thin-bedded, highly altered, mainly fine grain sedimentary and volcanoclastic sediments. The sequence was folded into an east-west trending syncline that is exposed for about 1.0 km. The sequence is interpreted to rest unconformably upon the quartz-pyrophyllite altered felsic volcanoclastic rocks which host the main Brewer Breccia. The Tanyard Breccia was intercepted at depth below the Tanyard sequence and is believed to be similar to the Brewer Breccia, with the exception of containing very high-grade gold - telluride mineralization in addition to copper-gold mineralization identified in Drill Hole 21. The Tanyard sequence may represent the upper expression of a Maar Diatreme that was generated with the Tanyard Breccia. Geology, alteration mapping, and induced polarization results indicate that the Brewer and Tanyard breccias are part of a large, +2.0 km diameter diatreme breccia complex, possibly overlying a copper-gold porphyry system.

