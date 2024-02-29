King Praises Maan's Role In Jordan's History, Says Kingdom Will Continue To Provide Aid To Gaza By Land, Air

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Feb. 29 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday said Maan is a gateway of goodwill and the launching point of the Jordanian state's establishment.Speaking at a meeting with local community leaders and figures in Maan held at the Founding King's Residence and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty praised the authentic values embodied by the people of Maan in welcoming pilgrims on the Hajj route, and their keenness to help everyone in need.The King recalled his visit to Maan 25 years ago, saying residents' first request was building a university in the governorate.Today, Al Hussein bin Talal University has ushered in Maan's development, His Majesty added.The King said Maan is home to the largest solar energy projects in Jordan, as well as other projects, noting that the ambition for this governorate is to attract more investments, expand development, and capitalise on tourism potential in Petra.His Majesty also spoke about the dangerous situation in Gaza, stressing that Jordan is exerting its utmost efforts to stop the war on the Strip.The Kingdom will continue to provide support and humanitarian aid by land and air, with priority given to the north of Gaza, the King continued, stressing that Jordan will not pay attention to the sceptics.Commenting on the airdrops that Jordan has carried out, His Majesty said Jordan has encouraged Arab and friendly countries to take part in these operations, to support Gazans and alleviate their suffering.The King thanked Gazans who expressed appreciation for Jordan, although the aid delivered so far is limited due to the current situation in the Strip.The most important thing in these efforts is for Gazans to feel that Jordan is with them and will spare no effort to help, His Majesty reaffirmed.For his part, Maan Governor Faisal Masaeed said His Majesty's Silver Jubilee is a continuation of the Hashemite journey of progress and development for Jordan.The governor said Maan witnessed over the past 25 years several Royal initiatives and achievements in vital sectors, including health, education, agriculture, tourism, social care, and income-generating projects, as well as the enhancement of the role of women and youth, and empowering civil society organisations.Upon arrival at the Founding King's Residence prior to the meeting, the King was welcomed by the Maan Folklore Band.His Majesty toured the Founding King's Residence and was briefed on the project to restore it as a museum and a building of great historical value related to the establishment of the Jordanian state.The building was originally a station on the Hijaz Railway, built in 1904, and became the residence of King Abdullah I (Prince Abdullah then) when he came to the city on 21 November 1920, and the building was called "the National Defence Headquarters".During the meeting with Maan figures, the King bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Maan, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.