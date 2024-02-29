Foreign Ministry Condemns Occupation Authorities' Seizure Of Lands In Abu Dees, Al-Eizariya, And Arab Al-Sawahra

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the Israeli occupation authorities' seizure of about 2,640 dunums of land from the towns of Abu Dis, Al-Eizariya, and Arab Al-Sawahra.It considered the Israeli move as a flagrant and serious breach of international law and resolutions pertaining to international legitimacy.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, emphasized that the Kingdom continues to condemn and reject Israel's unilateral, unlawful actions, including confiscation Palestinians' lands and uprooting them from their homes.He emphasized that, in accordance with the two-state solution and the pertinent resolutions of international legitimacy, these Israeli practices and provocations undermine all prospects of achieving peace and creating an autonomous, sovereign, geographically contiguous Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.