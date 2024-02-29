QCB Announces Holiday For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced a bank holiday to be observed on Sunday, March 3. All financial institutions in the country will be closed on this day and will reopen their doors to the public the next day, March 4, 2024.

In a statement, QCB said: "Pursuant to the Council of Ministers No. 33 of 2009 amending certain provisions of the Decision No.6 of 2008 which set out the public holidays applicable in the State of Qatar, it is decided that Sunday 3rd of March 2024, is an official holiday for all financial institutions in the State of Qatar."