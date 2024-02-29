Hukoomi Simplifies Process For Vehicle Exit Permit Via Online Service

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar e-Government Portal (Hukoomi) has detailed the procedures for requesting a vehicle exit permit outside the country driven by someone other than the owner. This application can be submitted through the Ministry of Interior's website or via the Metrash2 app.

Hukoomi stated that“Citizens, residents and companies may submit a request to the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to issue an exit permit from the country for the applicant's vehicle after defining the authorized driver.”

Procedures

. Log in with your smartcard to the MOI e-services portal.

. Select required transaction type ("Personal" for smart card owner or "Company Name" for authorized person).

. Click on "Traffic Services" then "Vehicles" and "Vehicle Exit Permit".

. Select required vehicle to issue exit permit in "Vehicle Details" page.

. Enter driver QID in allotted box under "Driver Details" page and confirm the number.

. Select permit duration in "Permit Details" page, as applicable fees will be set according to selected duration.

. Pay applicable fees in "Fees Payment" page via the displayed bank screen page.

. To issue another vehicle exit permit, click on "New Entry" and repeated the above steps.

Fees

Applicable fees are as follows:

. Exit Permit for single trip: QR5.

. Multiple trips during three months: QR25.

. Exit permit for multiple trips during six months: QR5.

Hukoomi confirmed that users must have a smart card to benefit from this service.

This service is available instantly at any time and can also be accessed through the Metrash2 app.