NIQ Empowers Clients And Partners With The Launch Of Global Media Division

NIQ, the world's leading consumer intelligence company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Media Division, a strategic initiative designed to enhance the value advertisers derive from their marketing efforts and enable partners in support of our advertiser clients. This move underscores NIQ's continued commitment to providing clients with the Full ViewTM and strengthening their marketing capabilities.

Heading the Global Media Division is Lana Busignani, a seasoned professional with an impressive track record in driving strategy across various media products. Formerly with Quotient Technology Inc., Lana brings her extensive experience to lead this strategic initiative, drawing from seven years at Nielsen Media, initially leading global Marketing Effectiveness and then serving as general manager of international media services. With a wealth of market research experience, including 15 years at IPSOS leading global advertising intelligence, Lana is well-positioned to drive the success of NIQ's Media Division.

“We're excited to unveil our Media Division, a testament to our commitment to providing clients with the Full ViewTM. This strategic initiative, uniting the capabilities of NIQ, GfK, and MRI-Simmons, enhances client value and marks a pivotal step toward an exciting and dynamic industry,” said Lana Busignani General Manager, Global Media with NIQ.“By leveraging our collective strengths, we're shaping a future where businesses can make informed decisions in their marketing investments and execution, strengthening our position as industry leaders.”

The Media Division will address three core industry issues: defining the right audience for brands, delivering that audience and ensuring that it performs, by integrating the power of NIQ, GfK, and MRI-Simmons.

“With the launch of the Media Division under the leadership of Lana, we are thrilled to round out NIQ's suite of services,” said Susan Dunn, Chief Revenue Officer with NIQ.“This strategic initiative harmonizes our capabilities, offering clients a comprehensive solution to make informed and unified decisions in their marketing endeavors. Lana's wealth of experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with our commitment to providing clients with the Full View, reinforcing NIQ's position as a trusted partner in driving business success.”

About NIQ

NIQ is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

NIQ is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NIQ .

