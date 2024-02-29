Cancer Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Israeli Prison

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Bethlehem / PNN /
Palestinian detainee Assef Al-Rifai, 22, has died in an Israeli prison, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission today announced, bringing the total number of prisoners and detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7 to ten.
Rifai, who is originally from the village of Kafr Ain, northwest of Ramallah, was detained in 2022 and was diagnosed with cancer.
