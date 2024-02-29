Martinelli Newspapers Claim Clandestine Team Established To Harass Him

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Security Council and the National Police set up a clandestine structure to reinforce the harassment against the presidential candidate Ricardo Martinelli, currently sheltered in the Nicaraguan embassy after denouncing that the government of Laurentino Cortizo was seeking to imprison him two months before the general elections, after a ruling manipulated by the Supreme Court of Justice reports the Martinelli-controlled La Critica and Panama America.

Police sources revealed that the first structure was the creation of a team of commandos with special training in assaulting buildings, taking hostages and urban combat, supposedly commanded by Sergeant Pedro Valdés Mudarra, known within the Special Forces Unit as Cristiano.

Valdés was seen directing a harassment operation against the embassy carried out two weeks ago.

While the Security Council decided to reinforce the harassment with a clandestine structure led by three units of the telephone spying team: alias Yanina, alias Samuel, and alias Billy, the latter designated head of the illegal structure.

Both aliases Yanina and Samuel were assigned to tasks outside their duties, as they have participated in the creation of companies dated to finance clandestine activities such as renting houses and vehicles, purchasing spy technology, and even creating bank accounts, to reinforce the harassment work against the presidential candidate Martinelli.

Tomorrow the visible faces of this clandestine structure and the names of the front companies that members of the Security Council set up to harass the Nicaraguan embassy and Martinelli will be revealed say the publications.

