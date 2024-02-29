EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG establishes high-caliber Impact Advisory Board with renowned ESG experts

29.02.2024

NEON EQUITY AG establishes high-caliber Impact Advisory Board with renowned ESG experts

Frankfurt am Main, February 29, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, introduces its newly established Impact Advisory Board. Top-class members of the board are the ESG experts Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès, Volker Weber, Dr. Andreas Rickert, and Peter Liu. The board members all have many years of experience in the field of impact investing. One of the aims of the Board is to create new investment opportunities for NEON EQUITY in the field of impact investing. NEON EQUITY is also expanding its network and strengthening its expertise in the field of ESG. Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès is, among other things, a multiple founder and a futurologist with a professorship for communication management at SRH Berlin. She is also Managing Director of the SRH Institute for Sustainable Management in Berlin. She is considered one of the leading minds for sustainability and digitalization in Germany. Volker Weber Co-CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at NIXDORF Kapital AG. At the company, which focuses on impact investing, he is responsible for the Group's sustainability strategy and the development of the corporate strategy, among other things. He also served for several years as Chairman of the Board of the Forum nachhaltige Geldanalgen e.V. and advises as an expert on sustainable finance in politics and business. Dr. Andreas Rickert is CO-CEO of NIXDORF Kapital AG. He is also a board member and co-founder of the non-profit think-and-do tank PHINEO and a founding board member of the German Impact Investing Initiative. He previously worked for the Bertelsmann Foundation and the World Bank. He advises numerous international institutions such as the European Commission and the G7 on sustainability issues.

Peter Liu is the founder and chairman of WI Harper Group. With 20 years of experience in venture capital, Liu is considered a pioneer of the VC scene in Asia. He is a member of the World Economic Forum and holds several board memberships, such as the Committee of 100, a non-profit organization for Sino-American relations. Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "With the Impact Advisory Board, we are positioning ourselves even more strongly in the area of ESG investments. I am delighted to have gained four such renowned ESG experts as initiators, advisors and sparring partners for NEON EQUITY. We want to join forces in the ESG area and make an active contribution to the discussion of sustainability issues. NEON EQUITY itself will of course also benefit from the in-depth expertise of each individual member of our Impact Advisory Board. The Board's network will not only provide us with new investment opportunities. Our existing clients can also benefit from the members' expertise." About NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

