BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2024 REVENUE, UP 26%

BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2024 REVENUE, UP 26% Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK”, the“Company” or“we”, NYSE: BIRK) today announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ended December 31, 2023. The Company reports record first quarter 2024 revenue, driven by continued strong demand for its products across all regions, channels and categories. BIRKENSTOCK remains confident with its fiscal 2024 guidance – announced one month ago – and mid-term profitability objectives, including a gross profit margin over 60% and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the low thirties percent. Financial highlights for the first fiscal quarter 2024 ended December 31, 2023 (compared to the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022):

Revenue of EUR 303 million, an increase of 22% on a reported basis and 26% on a constant currency basis

Revenue growth across all regions including revenue growth of 19% in the Americas, 33% in Europe and 51% in APMA on a constant currency basis

DTC penetration increase of 100 basis points to 53% of revenue driven by DTC revenue increase of 30% on a constant currency basis

B2B constant currency revenue growth of 22%, supported by high sell-through rates

Gross profit margin of 61.0%, down modestly from 61.7% due to unfavorable currency translation and the planned, temporary under-absorption from our ongoing capacity expansion

Profit (loss) before tax of EUR (0) million, up from EUR (11) million. Adjusted Profit (loss) before tax of EUR 33 million, improved from EUR 27 million.

EPS of EUR (0.04), up from EUR (0.05), and a Net loss of EUR 7 million, improved from EUR 9 million

Adjusted EPS of EUR 0.09, a change of EUR 0.06 from EUR 0.15, and Adjusted Net profit of EUR 17 million compared to EUR 27 million

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 81 million, up 12%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9%, down from 29.1% mainly due to the ongoing capacity expansion, incremental public company costs and an unfavorable currency translation Cash flows used in operating activities of EUR 45 million, improved from EUR 53 million, reflecting higher seasonal inventory in preparation for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 season Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company:“Our results for the first quarter of 2024 once again demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the strong sustained demand for our products. Given our engineered distribution model, demand continues to outpace supply in all regions, channels and categories. As previously communicated, our strategic investments into future growth are having a planned, temporary impact on our profitability. However, in the medium-term, we are confident we will continue to deliver our objectives of a gross profit margin over 60% and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the low thirties percent.” Fiscal first quarter 2024 results demonstrate the ability to achieve accelerated growth BIRKENSTOCK reports record first quarter revenue of EUR 303 million, up 26% compared to fiscal first quarter 2023 on a constant currency basis, continuing its track record of double-digit revenue growth. Product category expansion and new production capacity enabled this strong revenue growth. Throughout the fiscal first quarter, BIRKENSTOCK saw tremendous growth across all regions and continues to benefit from significant geographic, usage occasion and distribution white space. DTC revenue grew 30% on a constant currency basis in fiscal first quarter 2024 compared to fiscal first quarter 2023, resulting in a DTC penetration rate of 53%. At the same time, B2B revenue increased by 22%. For fiscal first quarter 2024, BIRKENSTOCK reports a net loss of EUR 7 million, Adjusted Net profit of EUR 17 million, EPS of EUR (0.04) and Adjusted EPS of EUR 0.09. Adjusted Profit before tax increased by 21% to EUR 33 million in fiscal first quarter 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% to EUR 81 million, translating into a moderate compression of the Adjusted EBITDA margin to 26.9%. While the Company successfully mitigated inflation by increasing sales prices and optimizing our channel and product mix, the Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease was primarily caused by our ongoing capacity expansion incremental SG&A expenses and unfavorable currency translation. Highly disciplined distribution model driving double-digit revenue growth across all regions BIRKENSTOCK achieved far above-industry average full price realization in DTC and sell-through results in B2B. Revenue growth was also supported by the shift towards closed-toe silhouettes, which for the first time exceeded the Company's revenue share of sandals. Revenue grew at double-digit rates across all of BIRKENSTOCK's regions. In the Americas, consumer momentum and demand for the brand continued to drive record sales, resulting in constant currency revenue growth of 19%, supported by continued strength in the DTC channel. In Europe, broad-based revenue growth continued in the fiscal first quarter 2024 underpinned by strong demand. Against an overall soft market, total revenue in Europe grew 33% on a constant currency basis increasing our shelf space in B2B significantly. This reflects the success of our recent transformation efforts in the region. In the fast-growing APMA region, BIRKENSTOCK achieved revenue growth of 51% on a constant currency basis for the fiscal first quarter 2024, driven by strong, emergent consumer demand in the whole region. Investing in future growth and confirming Company's profitability objectives BIRKENSTOCK expects that its investments in production capacity expansion will enable the Company to better meet the consumer demand for BIRKENSTOCK products. As previously communicated, these investments are having a temporary impact on profitability near-term, though they will drive both long-term growth and further enhance our profitability objectives. Additionally, BIRKENSTOCK continues to carefully track costs on the sourcing and production side to contain inflation, with partial mitigation through executed, selective price increases. BIRKENSTOCK continues to have a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 169 million reflecting the typical seasonality of the business, and a low net leverage of 2.6x at December 31, 2023 from deleveraging through debt repayment from cash-on-hand, IPO proceeds and earnings growth. The Company remains committed to continue to use excess cash to further de-leverage our balance sheet. Financial outlook Given our continued momentum, we are even more confident of the fiscal 2024 guidance we provided last month. Our capacity expansion effort is proceeding as expected and we continue to mitigate the impact of inflation. Accordingly, we remain fully committed to our communicated mid-term profitability objectives to achieve a gross profit margin over 60% and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the low thirties. We look forward to updating you further at our next results meeting. Conference call information BIRKENSTOCK will host a call to discuss fiscal first quarter 2024 results on February 29, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time). A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 577904. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 49781. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless ((super brand)) with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

Birkenstock Holding plc





Consolidated Statements of Profit (Loss)





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)















Three months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 Revenue



302,924



248,490 Cost of sales



(118,056)



(95,170) Gross profit





184,868





153,320 Operating expenses



Selling and distribution expenses



(103,484)



(86,119) General administration expenses



(34,391)





(22,133) Foreign exchange loss





(11,655)





(30,830) Other income (expense), net





231







- Profit from operations





35,570





14,238 Finance cost, net



(36,050)



(25,098) Profit (loss) before tax





(480)





(10,861) Income tax (expense) benefit





(6,674)





1,674 Net loss





(7,154)





(9,187)





Earnings per share



Basic







(0.04)







(0.05) Diluted







(0.04)







(0.05)





Shares 186,920,154

182,721,369











Birkenstock Holding plc





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)







December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets



Non-current

assets



Goodwill 1,564,791











1,593,917 Intangible assets (other than goodwill) 1,661,224











1,705,736 Property, plant and equipment 295,303













286,053 Right-of-use assets 148,245













122,984 Deferred tax assets -















- Other assets 52,045













38,234 Total

non-current

assets 3,721,608









3,746,924





Current assets



Inventories 644,367













595,092 Right to return assets 1,138













1,132 Trade and other receivables 79,497













91,764 Current tax assets 10,108













10,361 Other current assets 36,849













37,789 Cash and cash equivalents 169,379













344,408 Total current assets 941,338









1,080,546 Total assets 4,662,946









4,827,470





Shareholders' equity and liabilities



Total shareholders' equity 2,461,930









2,400,589





Non-current

liabilities



Loans and borrowings 1,292,785











1,815,695 Tax receivable agreement liability 333,204 - Lease liabilities 124,319













103,049 Provisions for employee benefits 2,745













2,716 Other provisions 1,807













2,074 Deferred tax liabilities 109,543













109,794 Deferred income 13,299













10,634 Other

liabilities 4,688













4,338 Total

non-current

liabilities 1,882,389









2,048,300





Current liabilities



Loans and borrowings 23,408













37,343 Lease liabilities 31,781













27,010 Trade and other payables 104,219













123,012 Accrued liabilities 23,057













38,645 Other

financial liabilities 913













7,085 Other provisions 24,574













36,495 Contract liabilities 14,995













7,018 Tax liabilities 83,659













83,332 Deferred income -

















2,680 Other

current liabilities 12,021













15,961 Total current liabilities 318,626











378,581 Total liabilities 2,201,015









2,426,881 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 4,662,946









4,827,470













Birkenstock Holding plc





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)







Three months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities



Net profit (loss) (7,154) (9,187) Adjustments to reconcile Net profit (loss) to net cash flows

from operating activities:



Depreciation 16,171 13,097 Amortization 7,076 7,320 Finance cost, net 36,050 25,098 Net exchange differences 11,720 30,804 Non-cash operating items 2,389 910 Income tax expense 6,674 (1,674) Income tax paid (3,841) (3,118) MIP (1) personal income tax paid (11,426) - Changes in working capital:



- Inventories (66,937) (64,437) - Trade and other receivables 10,982 4,582 - Trade and other payables (15,937) (38,530) - Accrued liabilities (15,195) (4,529) - Other current financial liabilities (6,172) (20,285) - Other current provision (11,693) (4,876) - Contract liabilities 8,223 2,039 - Prepayments (9,919) 8 - Other 3,565 9,606 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (45,426) (53,172)





Cash flows from investing activities



Interest received 1,216 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,111) (25,711) Purchases of intangible assets (488) (209) Receipt of asset-related government grant 8,739 - Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (8,644) (25,920)





Cash flows from financing activities



IPO proceeds, net of transaction costs 449,297 - Repayment of loans and borrowings (524,514) (1,995) Interest paid

(34,423) (38,972) Payments of lease liabilities (8,266) (6,931) Interest portion of lease liabilities (1,845) (1,340) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (119,752) (49,240)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (173,822) (128,331) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 344,408 307,078 Net foreign exchange difference

(1,207) (7,686) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 169,379 171,060











(1) Management Incentive Program.

Birkenstock Holding plc









Reconciliation of Revenue –

three months ended December 31, 2023









(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)























Three months ended

December 31,











2023 2022

Growth

(%) Constant Currency

Growth (%) (1)



B2B 140,410 117,794

19% 22%



DTC 160,655 129,435

24% 30%



Corporate / Other 1,859 1,261

n/a n/a



Total Revenue 302,924 248,490

22% 26%



Americas 181,453 159,799

14% 19%



Europe 80,134 60,517

32% 33%



APMA 39,478 26,913

47% 51%



Corporate / Other 1,859 1,261

n/a n/a



Total Revenue 302,924 248,490

22% 26%































Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Total Revenue 302,924 USD impact 8,740 CAD impact 626 Other currencies impact 1,287 Total Revenue @ constant currency 313,576 Revenue growth @ constant currency 26%

Birkenstock Holding plc





Reconciliation of Net profit (loss) to Adjusted Net profit (loss)





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)















Three months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 Net profit (loss) (7,154) (9,187) Add (Less) Adjustments:



Share-based compensation expenses (1) 3,591 - Relocation expenses (2) - 1,569 IPO-related costs (3) 7,294 5,343 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses (4) 11,655 30,830 Release of capitalized transaction costs(5) 10,548 - Tax adjustment (6) (9,219) (2,045) Adjusted Net profit 16,714 26,509





Adj. Earnings per share



Basic 0.09 0.15 Diluted 0.09 0.15





Shares

186,920,154

182,721,369









(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.

(2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business.

(3) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting and legal fees.

(4) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.

(5) Represents the effect of reversing capitalized transaction costs of the USD Term Loan B due to its early repayment of USD 450 million and the subsequent impact on finance costs.

(6) Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation.

Birkenstock Holding plc





Reconciliation of Net profit (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)















Three months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 Net profit (loss) (7,154) (9,187) Add:



Income tax expense 6,674 (1,674) Finance cost, net 36,050 25,098 Depreciation and amortization 23,247 20,417 EBITDA 58,817 34,654 Add Adjustments:



Share-based compensation expenses (1) 3,591 - Relocation expenses (2) - 1,569 IPO-related costs (3) 7,294 5,343 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses (4) 11,655 30,830 Adjusted EBITDA 81,356 72,395









(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.

(2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business.

(3) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting and legal fees.

(4) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.



Birkenstock Holding plc





Reconciliation of Profit (loss) before tax to Adjusted Profit (loss) before tax





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)















Three months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 Profit (loss) before tax (480) (10,861) Add (Less) Adjustments:



Share-based compensation expenses (1) 3,591 - Relocation expenses (2) - 1,569 IPO-related costs (3) 7,294 5,343 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses (4) 11,655 30,830 Release of capitalized transaction costs(5) 10,548 - Adjusted Profit (loss) before tax 32,607 26,880









(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.

(2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business.

(3) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting and legal fees.

(4) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.

(5) Represents the effect of reversing capitalized transaction costs of the USD Term Loan B due to its early repayment of USD 450 million and the subsequent impact on finance costs.



Birkenstock Holding plc





Reconciliation of Net debt and Net leverage





(Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)















December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Loans and borrowings (Non-current) 1,292,785 1,815,695 USD Term Loan (Current) 2,980 7,347 Lease liabilities (Non-current) 124,319 103,049 Lease liabilities (Current) 31,781 27,010 Cash and cash equivalents 169,379 344,408 Net debt 1,282,485 1,608,693 Adjusted EBITDA (FY / LTM) 491,667 482,706 Net leverage 2 3

















