Original-Research: Easymotionskin Tec AG (Von GBC AG)

EasyMotionSkin revolutionizes the fitness experience with cutting-edge
technology EasyMotionSkin presents itself as the 'world's smallest gym' and is aimed
at both fitness novices and experienced athletes with an advanced EMS
training system. The innovative technology uses patented dry electrodes
within a special EMS suit to activate up to 90% of the muscles using
low-frequency electrical impulses. This not only promotes increased oxygen
uptake and performance, but also enables optimum training results and
efficient regeneration. The development of this trademarked high-tech
product is based on the expert knowledge of a leading German cardiologist
and is supported by scientific studies that prove its positive effects. As
a premium product 'Made in Germany', EasyMotionSkin represents a milestone
in the digitalization of the fitness sector and is continuously expanding
its portfolio with innovative product solutions. The company is thus
positioning itself as a pioneer of a future-oriented technology provider in
the global health and lifestyle segment. GBC AG: Could you give us a brief summary of what distinguishes
EasyMotionSkin and what the company's mission is? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: With its established fitness brands EasyMotionSkin,
milon and FIVE, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has evolved from an innovative
fitness system manufacturer to a future-oriented tech company in the
international health and lifestyle sector. Technological and thematic
leadership, the use of digitalization and the comprehensive range of
efficient training systems including hardware and software make
EasyMotionSkin the preferred partner for fitness providers and customers
worldwide. With expertise, innovation and commitment, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
and its fitness brands are dedicated to the goal of sustainably promoting
and maintaining the health, performance and vitality of its customers. GBC AG: How does EasyMotionSkin focus on innovation to differentiate itself
in a constantly evolving market? Are there any current projects or
technologies that you are particularly proud of? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG's mission is to advance the
healthcare industry by providing products and services that are leading in
terms of topics and technology. We are especially proud of our collaboration with the Austrian Space Forum.
EasyMotionSkin is the official outfitter of the AMADEE-24 MARS ANALOG
MISSION, a Mars simulation planned for March 2024 in Armenia. The
expedition is an authentic test run for astronautical exploration of the
Red Planet. A crew of analog astronauts wearing prototype spacesuits will
conduct experiments in preparation for future Mars exploration missions. As
a provider of innovative training systems, the collaboration with the
Austrian Space Forum is a recognition of our quality and effectiveness -
and it also means being part of an ambitious space project that will bring
humanity much closer to Mars. Prolonged weightlessness causes muscle and bone loss, similar to
osteoporosis. The EasyMotionSkin EMS training system helps prevent muscle
atrophy and the resulting bone loss in weightlessness. EasyMotionSkin was already part of the DLR/ESA space mission COSMIC KISS in
2021 and 2022 and flew to the ISS with German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer
aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Maurer trained with the EasyMotionSkin
training system both during the preparation phase and on the ISS. Whether on earth or in space - EasyMotionSkin has an extraordinary and high
quality unique selling point. GBC AG: How do you assess the current trends in the industry, and what
challenges does EasyMotionSkin possibly see in the coming years? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We see a global trend toward a holistic approach.
People want to take responsibility for managing their health, fitness,
performance and aesthetics according to their preferences and needs. The
boundaries between wellness, activity, longevity and beauty are becoming
increasingly blurred, and responding to customer needs and behaviors will
be part of the challenge of the future. Those who can anticipate this trend
and serve it with a high-quality portfolio of products and services will be
able to further develop the industry and win customers as long-term
partners. GBC AG: How is EasyMotionSkin adapting to the changing needs of customers?
What measures does the company take to maintain or increase customer
satisfaction? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We see ourselves as a partner to our customers, take
our role as a leading designer and developer seriously, and have our finger
on the pulse of the times by thinking and working with a strong focus on
the future and anticipation, especially in this phase. In many ways, we see
ourselves as a first mover. GBC AG: To what extent does EasyMotionSkin attach importance to
sustainability and social responsibility? Are there any specific
initiatives or practices that can be highlighted in this regard? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: Sustainability plays a decisive role at
EasyMotionSkin, especially since our business purpose is already committed
to sustainability: to enable people to enjoy health, fitness, performance,
mental strength and joie de vivre for as long as possible. Of course, economic and ecological sustainability are also important in our
day-to-day business. We live up to our social responsibility by supporting
numerous aid projects, but also by providing know-how and services to a
number of athletes with disabilities or after injuries.
GBC AG: How does EasyMotionSkin assess the current competitive environment,
and what strategies is the company pursuing to remain successful in the
face of competition? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We are currently investing a great deal of know-how
and manpower in future-oriented concepts, especially in the area of
customer acquisition and long-term customer loyalty - by supporting people
individually in achieving their goals and increasingly offering
well-designed systems for everyday life. GBC AG: Are there any plans for further expansion of EasyMotionSkin? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: Our growth strategy and international expansion
remain intact and are being continuously pursued - whether with in-house
developments or targeted acquisitions to expand the company, whether with
new sales partners for an expanded product range, also internationally. We
are successful in Europe and in many other countries - and we still have a
lot of potential worldwide. GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.
